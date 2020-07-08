Texas county judge wants to issue stay-at-home order

Lina Hidalgo, judge of Harris County, Texas, which includes the town of Houston, is advocating for a stay-at-home order in her county as coronavirus cases rise.

“If we want to get ahead of this, we need a stay-home order. We need to keep it in place until a curve comes down on the reverse side to 10%, 20% of peak, as other communities have done it, [and] when this occurs, open more responsibly,” Hidalgo said. “…We know this virus is going to be with us for the long haul and our strategy needs to be long-term as well.”

Hidalgo, the chief administrator of the county, said that she doesn’t want to shut the economy again, but a patchwork method won’t quell coronavirus in the long run.

“A long-term solution based on data instead of wishful thinking is what’s going to put our economy in the position to succeed,” Hidalgo told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

Texas has a lot more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases, and Harris County has more than 37,000 cases so far.

Hidalgo said that a mask mandate won’t solely bring the number of cases down, and that’s why she’s buying a stay-at-home order as well.

“We can’t just put our head in the sand and hope that somehow it’s going to go differently over here,” she said.