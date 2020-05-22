Texas city slammed with tennis ball-sized hail

“Once the storm formed, it became severe rather quickly,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Wingenroth informed the San Angelo Standard-Times “It produced a wide spread of hail across the city. There was a lot of golf ball-sized hail, but got up to tennis ball-sized hail.”

SOUTH DAKOTA DAMAGED WITH BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL

The paper reported that the tornado lasted around 3 hrs Thursday evening. It was referred to as the most awful hailstorm to strike the city given that 1995.

Images of the tornado uploaded on social media illustrate residents standing up huge hailstones.

“Mother Nature. She sure is something!” the San Angelo Police Department created on Facebook alongside pictures of among its hail- harmed police car. Its windscreen looked like it had actually been splashed by bullets.