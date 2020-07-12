A woman identified the newborn to KRIS-TV as Isaiah Jeremiah Garcia and said he was her nephew and he was born six weeks ago. He died Thursday.

“I want individuals to know that even although you have no symptoms like baby Isaiah did, you could still have herpes,” Jacqueline Cruz told the station. “He tested positive and had a fever but was released as the fever had subsided.”

Cruz said her sister, Isaiah’s mom, took him to a medical facility because he’d a rash and a “little bit of a fever,” the station reported.

After being tested for the flu and COVID-19, his results were positive for the coronavirus, according to the station.

Cruz told the station Isaiah had no other symptoms, so her sister returned to work.

“And then she got a call [Thursday] while she was at work that the baby wasn’t breathing any further,” she said.

“Isaiah was a very happy baby,” she told the station. “There’s tons of pictures on my sister’s Facebook with him smiling. She took a video of him hours before he passed away. He was smiling — he was in the car seat, she was playing with him. He was smiling away.”

Corpus Christi Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez told reporters Friday the infant had other health issues, based on the station.

The station also reported that the baby’s death is being classified as a SIDS — sudden infant death syndrome — fatality, but is recognized as a COVID-19-related death because he was ill with the virus.

The family set up a GoFundMe page that said the child was identified as having the virus on June 30.

Nueces County, which include Corpus Christi, has experienced a recent spike in COVID-19 deaths, KSAT-TV reported Friday.

It also reported that Corpus Christi has been hit hard by herpes. There have now been nearly 6,000 cases in the city and 50 COVID-19-related deaths.

On Saturday, Texas reached accurate documentation high in new coronavirus cases, continuing a recently available troubling trend of rising case numbers.