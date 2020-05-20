Texas church closes after priest dies, members get coronavirus

Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Houston reopened its doorways on May 2, because the Lone Star State started loosening its stay-at-home orders.

But on May 14, the parish canceled all providers after Father Donnell Kirchner died. Five members of the congregation examined optimistic for COVID-19, church officers stated Monday.

“If you have attended Masses in person at Holy Ghost Church since the reopening on May 2nd, you are strongly encouraged to monitor your health for any symptoms and be tested for COVID-19, as a precautionary measure,” the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston stated in an announcement to Fox News.

The church stated it was attainable Kirchner, 79, contracted COVID-19 and that “one or more of the community might have been exposed.” The priest’s explanation for demise is unknown, although he was recognized with pneumonia earlier than he died at dwelling May 13.

Kirchner, who labored at Holy Ghost parish in Bellaire, shared a house with seven different members of the Redemptorists non secular neighborhood. Five of them examined optimistic for COVID over the weekend, together with two clergymen who had been lively in public Masses at Holy Ghost since reopening.

The diocese stories no less than 5 members of the church examined optimistic as of Monday and are asymptomatic. In-person attendance on the 900-seat parish has been “closely controlled” and has not exceeded 179 folks since May 2.

Kirchner’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday and can be livestreamed on Facebook.

Texas has had over 49,900 circumstances and no less than 1,369 deaths as a result of coronavirus because the state continues to reopen.