Texas church cancels masses following death of a possibly Covid-19 positive priest

It’s unknown what particularly brought about the priest’s May 13 death, the Archdiocese stated, and “it is not clear” if Kirchner had been examined for Covid-19. But inside the following week, 5 others he lived with examined positive for the virus.
Mass was canceled indefinitely.
At Houston’s Holy Cross Chapel, two of the clergymen who later examined positive had “been active in celebrating public Masses at Holy Ghost since May 2nd,” when the church reopened, Zuniga stated.
Both the parish and archdiocese have inspired members who’ve attended Mass for the reason that reopening to observe their well being signs and be examined for Covid-19.
“We ask you to please keep everyone impacted by this illness in your prayers,” the Archdiocese stated.
The archdiocese of Galveston-Houston serves roughly 1.7 million Catholics in 10 counties, it says, making it the most important Roman Catholic diocese in Texas.