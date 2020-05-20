Texas church cancels masses following death of a possibly Covid-19 positive priest

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the death of Father Donnell Kirchner, a 79-year-old priest who labored at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, in line with a statement issued Monday by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

It’s unknown what particularly brought about the priest’s May 13 death, the Archdiocese stated, and “it is not clear” if Kirchner had been examined for Covid-19. But inside the following week, 5 others he lived with examined positive for the virus.

Mass was canceled indefinitely.

At Houston’s Holy Cross Chapel, two of the clergymen who later examined positive had “been active in celebrating public Masses at Holy Ghost since May 2nd,” when the church reopened, Zuniga stated.