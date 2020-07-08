Texas and Arizona ER doctors say they are losing hope as hospitals reach capacity

Dr. Mina Tran, an emergency room doctor in Texas, said 70 to 80% of her patients have been admitted with upper respiratory or coronavirus complaints.
In Arizona, which saw its lowest-ever quantity of available ICU beds Tuesday, Dr. Murtaza Akhter told Lemon so many patients are to arrive that he is having to make tough decisions over resources.
“I’m trying not to be an alarmist. I’m an emergency physician — we’re prepped for this. Dr. Tran and I both trained very hard for this. But we can’t just build beds overnight. We can’t just hire staff overnight. And like I said, our numbers are only increasing,” that he said. “It’s only going to get worse and that’s the scary part.”
With a growth in hospitalization rates over the US, doctors like Akhter are reporting waiting lists for ICU beds and having to decide who will be admitted for treatment and who will maybe not.
Surges in hospitalization and infection rates have followed larger crowds gathering in newly reopened public spaces. Every state has started their intend to reopen, and 35 are currently seeing more new cases reported compared to a week ago.
Tran applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closing down bars once again but said she does think the state was too quick to open back up.
While many states have paused or rolled back reopening in light of a resurgence of cases, Akhter said seeing individuals carry on disregard safe practices as his er treats coronavirus patients makes him feel just like he is “losing hope.”
“I’m going through shifts making some very tough decisions and then I’m driving home and seeing people who are clearly not distancing, having their Fourth of July celebrations, being in big congregate settings, and it feels like what I’m doing is futile,” Akhter said. “I don’t know what more people need to hear.”
And California and Florida are feeling any risk of strain as well.