Texas and Arizona ER doctors say they are losing hope as hospitals reach capacity

Dr. Mina Tran, an emergency room doctor in Texas, said 70 to 80% of her patients have been admitted with upper respiratory or coronavirus complaints.

In Arizona, which saw its lowest-ever quantity of available ICU beds Tuesday, Dr. Murtaza Akhter told Lemon so many patients are to arrive that he is having to make tough decisions over resources.

“I’m trying not to be an alarmist. I’m an emergency physician — we’re prepped for this. Dr. Tran and I both trained very hard for this. But we can’t just build beds overnight. We can’t just hire staff overnight. And like I said, our numbers are only increasing,” that he said. “It’s only going to get worse and that’s the scary part.”

With a growth in hospitalization rates over the US, doctors like Akhter are reporting waiting lists for ICU beds and having to decide who will be admitted for treatment and who will maybe not.