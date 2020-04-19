Texas ambush shooting leaves 1 police officer dead, 2 wounded: reports

Police in San Marcos– concerning midway in between Austin as well as San Antonio– were reacting to a residential disruption telephone call at an apartment building when the shooting burst out.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” meantime San Marcos police Chief Bob Klett claimed of the shooting, according to the Austin American-Statesman “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos police family.”

Neither the police officers neither the shooter were determined. Police in San Marcos, where the shooting happened, prepared to supply even more information at a Sunday press conference, the newspaper reported.

TexasGov Greg Abbott shared his acknowledgements in a declaration.

“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Abbott claimed. “I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life.”

The guv included: “I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”