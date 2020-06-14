Texans’ JJ Watt says kneeling during anthem not about ‘disrespecting’ flag: ‘You clearly haven’t been listening’

Watt clapped straight back, responding Saturday: “Don’t speak for me”

“If you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening,” Watt tweeted.

On Friday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said however kneel together with his players should they chose to achieve this during the anthem.

Watt has been outspoken about the necessity for more understanding and justice in the nation following death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Earlier this month, he wrote a lengthy post on social media marketing that began: “Silence is unacceptable.”

Last month, the defensive end said he’s spending his free time in training in anticipation of the beginning of the NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Watt said. “But I’m training like it’s gonna happen promptly. And, I’m getting excited about playing — fans, no fans — whatever it is. I’m just looking forward to competing and just doing what we do.”

Watt said he believes the get back of football is important, but not if it means lives are lost.

“We love the game. We love the competition as long as it’s safe for everybody,” Watt said. “You have to remember we have coaches who are older. We have people helping out on the sidelines and staff members.