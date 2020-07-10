Texans’ J.J. Watt could opt out of season if NFL requires players to wear masks: ‘You can keep that’

EAGLES’ MALIK JACKSON CALLS OUT NFL, NFLPA OVER SAFETY, FINANCIAL GUARANTEES: ‘IT IS UNACCEPTABLE AND UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL’

“My second year in the league I thought it’d be cool, I put a visor on my helmet,” he explained. “I was like, ‘It looks so cool, I wanna put a visor on.’ I had it on for about three periods of practice and I said, ‘Take this sucker off I’m gonna die out here.’ … So now you’re gonna put something around my mouth? You can keep that. If that comes into play, I don’t think you’re gonna see me on the field.”

Watt’s absence on the field may be a reality for the Texans.

In May, ESPN reported that the league was working together with sports equipment companies to test prototypes for protective masks for players to wear on the field.

It’s not yet determined if other players in the league share exactly the same feelings about face masks as Watt but the Players Association has voiced this week against the NFL’s safety protocol so close to the commencement of camp.

Trouble began within the preseason schedule last week once the NFLPA voted unanimously to recommend that the league cancel preseason completely just days after the NFL agreed to cancel the very first and last games of the preseason.

NFLPA president JC Tretter then criticized the league if you are “unwilling to prioritize player safety.” Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson joined in but called out both the league and the Players Association on Wednesday for a lack of “safety” and “financial” guarantees.