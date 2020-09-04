Texans eye Deshaun Watson extension paying him Russell Wilson money

What’s Josh Rosen’s ceiling after two disappointing years?
Deshaun Watson may be getting a nice new contract soon
Deshaun Watson has made it clear he is worthy of a new contract with the Houston Texans. The team committed to him by picking up his fifth-year option for 2021 and the next step is an extension.
Watson is entering his fourth NFL season in 2020 and has made two straight Pro Bowls. The former No. 12 overall pick has also thrown for 26 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons and has 12 combined rushing touchdowns in that span as well.
So what type of money will he get? Ian Rapoport has indicated a new deal will not reach the heights of Patrick Mahomes, but will still give Watson a large fortune.