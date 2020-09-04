Texans eye Deshaun Watson extension paying him Russell Wilson money

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson may be getting a nice new contract soon

Deshaun Watson has made it clear he is worthy of a new contract with the Houston Texans. The team committed to him by picking up his fifth-year option for 2021 and the next step is an extension.

Watson is entering his fourth NFL season in 2020 and has made two straight Pro Bowls. The former No. 12 overall pick has also thrown for 26 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons and has 12 combined rushing touchdowns in that span as well.

So what type of money will he get? Ian Rapoport has indicated a new deal will not reach the heights of Patrick Mahomes, but will still give Watson a large fortune.

The #Texans are working hard with QB Deshaun Watson on a new extension, sources say, and my understanding is it’s likely to be more in line with Russell Wilson’s or Aaron Rodgers’ deal as opposed to that of #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

