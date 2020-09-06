HOUSTON– The 2nd concern of Deshaun Watson‘s press conference after the Houston Texans signed their quarterback to a four-year, record-setting agreement extension on Saturday was asked by Clemson head coachDabo Swinney The 3rd? By Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander.

And then when Michael Perry, Watson’s offending organizer at Gainesville High School in Georgia, began the call, Watson’s tears began. As the 2 discussed the past– and Watson’s future– the quarterback began flashing back to how he matured.

“A lot of memories,” Watson stated, when he was asked what he considered when he saw all of the familiar faces on thecall “A lot of talks. A lot of sacrifice, discipline. All those people were, even including JV [Verlander], had something to relate to me. They’ve had a big part of my career, so it’s just flashbacks that continue to pile up with so many special moments. It’s awesome.”

When Watson’s household began the call to praise him, Watson was noticeably emotional.

“I’ve been crying a little bit — a lot of bit, really,” Watson stated. “It’s just — an amazing moment, for me to be able to extend my career in a location, in a place, in a home, I would say, that my family loves, that I love, that I want to continue to dive into the community most of all, and just continue to build my legacy, just build our legacy as a whole and do something that we’ve never done before.”

The feeling, Watson stated, was since of the dedication the Texans …