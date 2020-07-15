TEWELL Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Waterproof for Outdoor, Shower and Bedroom, 10W Rich Sound with Deep Bass, 5-7 Hours Playtime

Price: $23.99
Outdoor-Proof
IPX5-rated protection effectively defends T-300 against rain, dust, and snow—making it ideal for almost any environment
Unbelievable Sound
Customized dual drivers produce 10W of huge stereo sound. The clear midrange, extended highs seem to defy the laws of nature for a speaker this small and slim
Sleek and Slim
Slim, compact design that fits in your bag even your pocket
Stronger Connectivity
Equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 for streamlined pairing or connect with your non-bluetooth devices via 3.5mm Aux input
Easy to Control
Tap the speaker to play, pause or skip songs
Long Playtime
With built-in large capacity rechargeable battery, T-300 offers 5-7 hours playtime of music
Clear and Crisp Audio: Breathtaking stereo sound with rich bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion by two high-sensitivity drivers and a passive subwoofer
Line-in Mode: In addition to Bluetooth, it also can connect from PC to other non-Bluetooth devices with the included 3.5mm Line-In cable