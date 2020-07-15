TEWELL Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Waterproof for Outdoor, Shower and Bedroom, 10W Rich Sound with Deep Bass, 5-7 Hours Playtime



Outdoor-Proof

IPX5-rated protection effectively defends T-300 against rain, dust, and snow—making it ideal for almost any environment

Unbelievable Sound

Customized dual drivers produce 10W of huge stereo sound. The clear midrange, extended highs seem to defy the laws of nature for a speaker this small and slim

Sleek and Slim

Slim, compact design that fits in your bag even your pocket

Stronger Connectivity

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 for streamlined pairing or connect with your non-bluetooth devices via 3.5mm Aux input

Easy to Control

Tap the speaker to play, pause or skip songs

Long Playtime

With built-in large capacity rechargeable battery, T-300 offers 5-7 hours playtime of music

