Tetris is getting a daily competitive game show with cash prizes

The Tetris mobile app is getting a massive reboot, and at the middle is a new daily competition that turns the classic puzzler into a live game show. It’s called Tetris Primetime, and it’s essentially a cross between an esports competition and an HQ Trivia-like live experience. Every night, players can play for a chance at winning their share of a $5,000 prize pool. Elsewhere, the app is also getting new modes, including battle royale.

“Our goal right from the start was to really make the forever Tetris game,” says executive producer Ethan Levy, “a game that lasts for years and years, with modes for everybody.”

Tetris Primetime will air seven days a week; you will have multiple iterations each day at 7:30PM local time, based in a handful of cities around the world, including Auckland, Perth, Moscow, Berlin, London, New York City, and Los Angeles. Primetime will be obtainable in 16 countries at launch (the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, South Africa, Russia, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand), with a total of $1 million earmarked for prizes in the very first year. What ties all of it together is, much like HQ Trivia, a hosted video component that turns the game in to a televised competition.

Primetime is hosted by New Zealand actor Millen Baird (pictured above), and it surely will feature from previews of the night’s competition to highlight reels featuring the day’s most useful plays. When you start the app, Baird’s face will appear suggesting all about what’s happening in the wonderful world of Primetime and Tetris generally. Think of it like ESPN, however for Tetris. “It isn’t just a game and a competition, but also the TV channel that covers the competition,” says Levy.

While Primetime is the anchor for the revamped mobile app, it’s also getting a amount of other updates designed to keep people playing outside of the live show. There’s Tetris Royale — a riff on last year’s Tetris 99 on the Nintendo Switch — where 100 players compete to be the last one standing. This is joined by Tetris Together, a mode featuring private multiplayer games and real-time voice chat. The existing solo mode rounds out the offerings. And unlike Primetime, most of these modes can be found globally.

The update turns the unassuming Tetris app in to a surprisingly robust experience. It’s also just the commencement. Levy says the team has plans for the future offering rolling out Primetime to more countries, introducing Fortnite-style seasons with unique avatars and other cosmetics, and adding team modes to the competitive experience.

The app is available as a download free on both Android and iOS.