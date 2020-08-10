Tetris 99 + 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership – Nintendo Switch



99 players. Large-scale battles. Non-stop puzzle action. Use your skills and strategy to knock out the competition online and become the last player standing. With this purchase, you’ll also receive a 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, and members can look forward to competing in upcoming online events* to earn in-game themes In Tetris 99 Battle mode, you can target opponents by sending them Garbage Blocks, but be careful… Your rivals can target you back! Defeat opponents to acquire K.O. Badges that may give you the advantage on future attacks. More of a traditionalist? Then see how long you can last offline in the single-player Marathon mode. While offline, you can take on 98 CPU players all by yourself, take on 97 CPU opponents with a friend on one Nintendo Switch system, or face off with up to seven other players who have their own systems and games via local wireless connection

Be the last player standing in 99-player battles

Play against 98 players online*, locally with friends (additional games and systems required; sold separately), or in Marathon mode by yourself

Strategize your moves and target opponents at random, or those who are near defeat, have the most K.O. Badges, or are targeting you

Acquire K.O. Badges by defeating opponents, to gain the advantage on future attacks

Nintendo Switch Online members can look forward to upcoming online events