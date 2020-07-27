Tether’s Gold-Backed Stablecoin in Demand as Commodity Hits ATH

The Tether Gold stablecoin was valued at $1,902 on July 24, putting the cost of gold within reach of the commodity’s all-time high set in September 2011.

Gold has actually increased 22.7% from $1,550 to $1,902 because Tether Gold (XAUT)– a stablecoin enabling ownership of one troy ounce of gold held in a Swiss vault managed by the business– was launched onJan 23. According to The Wall Street Journal, the commodity set a brand-new record for closing cost at $1,89750 on July 24, however has yet to reach its record intraday high of $1,921 from 2011.

The rise comes simply 3 days after the U.S. federal government revealed a 2nd stimulus expense to counter the financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In times of uncertainty, people like having accessibility to gold,” stated Paolo Ardoino, Tether Chief Technology Officer (CTO). “Tether Gold is plainly an item that resonates in these times.”

Bitcoin or gold?

The cost of Bitcoin (BTC) briefly increased above $10,000 today after an especially long stretch of low volatility in between $9,000-$ 9,500

However, for gold bugs like Peter Schiff, traders who invest in Bitcoin are not searching for stability. He stated that financiers aren’t going to “get rich on gold”– or, subsequently, gold-backed stablecoins– however they presume less danger in losing more from unstable crypto rates.

Today Schiff continued to press the concept that “a big drop” in BTC cost was unavoidable:

Two of the last 3 times #Bitcoin increased above $10,000 inOct of 2019 and inFeb of 2020 it quickly fell by 38% and 63% respectively. The last time Bitcoin increased above $10,000 was in May, and it just fell by 15%. It’s above $10,000 once again today. How huge will the next drop be? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff)July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Tether’s USD-backed stablecoin (USDT) reached a market capitalization of more than $10 billion on July 22.