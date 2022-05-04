Tête-à-Tête will face the listener again | Morning:

In conversations with “Aravot”, the musicians, including well-known ones, have always attached importance to their creative activity in the field of chamber music as well. Some symphony orchestra musicians sometimes perform in a variety of chamber ensembles, performing rarely performed works, even works by unknown composers. For example, within the framework of the Tête-à-Tête project in 2021. The chamber ensemble of musicians of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra (artistic director and chief conductor Eduard Topchyan) performed Bach Concerto No. 3, which was written for a small string ensemble.

In this and other works written for small ensembles by the German composer, we often come across a combination of seemingly incompatible instruments, such as the trumpet and the block flute. Chamber music encompasses almost all genres and styles of music, allowing musicians to move away from their so-called standard literature, albeit discovering new horizons for themselves. Different chamber ensembles are presented without a leader (conductor) and here the musicians have to follow each other and act as a single unit.

It should be reminded that in addition to the Tête-à-Tête project, the Philharmonic Orchestra also held experimental chamber concerts for a limited number of spectators on the stage of “Aram Khachaturian” concert hall, “Luiz Manukyan-Simon” hall, as well as in the foyer of the concert hall. Such projects began during the epidemic, when musicians performed on camera online.



On May 6, after a long break, the 5th evening of the Tête-à-Tête project will take place in “Aram Khachaturian” concert hall (the first one took place on March 2, 2021). Only Vivaldi is in the program. The chamber ensemble includes 12 musicians of the Philharmonic Orchestra: violinists Aram Asatryan, Anna Khachatryan, Narek Sahakyan, Ivane Yesayan, viola players Yana Daryan, Gor Hovhannisyan, cellist David Voskanyan, double bass player Karen Khachatryan, harpsichord player Minas Shmavon Grigoryan. Moreover, Shmavon Grigoryan is the author of the idea of ​​the mentioned project, the head is Anahit Barkhudaryan.

In a conversation with us, Shmavon Grigoryan said that the format of the project is unchanged. “At Tête-à-Tête concerts, as always, the audience will have the opportunity to be present on the stage and not only listen to the music, but also face the musicians.” On the occasion of the presented program, our interlocutor said that 2 of Vivaldi’s works to be performed, Trio Sonata RV 86 and Trio Sonata RV 83, are rare works. To the curiosity, do the colleagues gladly participate in the rehearsals of the project, concerts, performances, Shmavon Grigoryan answered. “Performing exclusively symphonic music in the orchestra, it seems that you lose your individual approach, and by regularly referring to the chamber works, you are able to manifest yourself as a soloist. In general, the most difficult thing in life and art is to establish harmonious relationships with others without losing one’s self, which musicians try to achieve as perfectly as possible through chamber music. Of course, it is not easy, but in case of success, one can imagine the pleasure that musicians experience. ”



Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

03.05.2022: