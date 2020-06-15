Testing 5G: Hype vs. Reality

Introduction

If you’ve been anywhere close to the techy elements of the internet for the past few months, you surely have learn about 5G this, 5G that, “5G is here”, “5G is here, now”, all that buzz. It’s even being tacked onto the end of phone names left and right, for manufacturers to let you know they are in the 5G game too.

But what game is this? What’s behind the buzzword? Should you simply take all this talk of revolutionary this and revolutionary that at face value? Or is 5G just the newest way carriers and phone makers are finding to milk you of even more of one’s hard earned cash?

The truth, as always, is complicated and in dire need of contextualization, and it is not as simple as “5G is amazing” or “5G is useless”. We’re planning to take a deep dive in an attempt to give you a fuller picture of what’s actually going on, without getting too technical or discussing the nonsense that 5G radio waves caused the present COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve come quite a distance since the days of GSM networks, and the improvements that 5G brings to the dining table need to be acknowledged. At once, downsides do exist, may it be the fact that 5G isn’t actually one thing, or how adding 5G in their mind has recently made some smartphones more expensive than their predecessors.

Speaking of smartphones, we’ll show you 5G speed tests from the Kirin 990 powered Huawei P40 Pro, the Exynos 990 powered Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Snapdragon 865 powered Realme X50 Pro 5G. We consider these to offer an interesting range of three different chipset families, and we were curious to see if there would be any differences between them in real world use. Spoiler alert: not all 5G chips are equal.

Then, we’ll be referring to 5G phones in general, wanting to answer what may turn out to be one of the most crucial questions of the year: in the event you buy a 5G phone at this time or postpone?

So please join us within the next few pages even as we try to split 5G marketing hype from 5G reality, both for the present moment, as well as the not too distant future.