We are actually also able to carefully ease the lockdown in many areas. For example, Covid-secure shops will reopen tomorrow, that we know has been eagerly awaited by many.

High streets that have been closed since March can open their doors and welcome back employees and clients, following clear government directions to keep the herpes virus in check.

I’m a huge supporter of the ingenuity of the nation’s organizations. We want businesses to be part of the answer to getting our country back on its feet. So even as we take these careful steps to get our economy going again, we will carry on working closely with organizations on how they could keep their workers and the general public as safe as possible, including how they may run their very own testing programmes, if they choose to.

Thanks to the efforts of health and care workers and the sacrifices of the British public, we are winning the combat this virus – even though there is obviously still quite a distance to go.

But just because we’re able to open up more retail, doesn’t mean we’re less worried about keeping the nation safe.

Now that the rate of disease is down, and we’re using our NHS test and trace system to hunt the herpes virus wherever it flares up, we can watchfully replace the national lockdown with a more targeted method of controlling the herpes virus, if this approach is required.

In its first week of operation, over 5,400 people were asked to offer details of their recent contacts, and around 27,000 people were advised to self-isolate because of this.

However, this system will only keep working if we have the information we are in need of, and if people act to protect themselves and their communities.

So, my message is just a simple one. Please self-isolate and get tested if you have symptoms. If you test positive, work with our contact tracers to recognize your close contacts – and if you are asked by NHS test and trace to isolate, please do so.

This is our civic duty; working together for the greater good to stop the spread of the virus.

If all of us play our part, then we can restore even more of the cherished moments that individuals have all been missing, and fully grasp this country straight back on its feet once again.

Matt Hancock is Secretary of State for Health