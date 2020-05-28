Test and trace system data to be kept by government for 20 years

Data supplied by individuals by way of the brand new test-and-trace programme to defeat coronavirus will be kept for 20 years, it has been revealed.

The disclosure – coming after ministers rejected a plea from MPs and friends to cross an emergency legislation to set out clear guidelines – will heighten privateness fears, on the day the scheme lastly received underway.

Information together with title, tackle, date of beginning, cellphone numbers and electronic mail addresses, will be collected and saved by the NHS for individuals with Covid-19, or with signs.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Individuals will be in a position to “ask” for their data to be deleted, however Public Health England has warned “this is not an absolute right” and that it’d “need to continue to use your information”.

A new privacy notice states {that a} non-public agency, Amazon Web Services, “is providing the secure storage location for the information collected by NHS test-and-trace”.

Watch extra

And it provides: “This information needs to be kept for this long because Covid-19 is a new disease and it may be necessary to know who has been infected, or been in close contact with someone with symptoms, to help control any future outbreaks or to provide any new treatments.”

Data from individuals with signs will be retained “for 20 years”, whereas data from these with out signs will be kept “for 5 years”.

The discover reassures those who the data will be “held on PHE’s secure cloud environment, which is kept up-to-date to protect it from viruses and hacking”.

“It can only be seen by those who have a specific and legitimate role in the response and who are working on the NHS test-and-trace. All these staff have been trained to protect people’s confidentiality.”

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/23 Nancy holds palms with Nichollette and Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 2/23 Nancy Pedroza, 27, who’s pregnant, sits subsequent to Ryan Morgan, 30, her companion and father to their unborn youngster, as they calm down at Pedroza’s mother or father’s home in Forth Worth, Texas, the place they at the moment stay, throughout the coronavirus outbreak Reuters 3/23 Nancy Pedroza attends an appointment together with her licensed midwives Susan Taylor, 40, who checks her abdomen, and Amanda Prouty, 39, in Taylor’s dwelling workplace at her home Reuters 4/23 Nancy takes a brisk stroll to attempt and pace up her contractions with Ryan and her midwives close to Taylor’s dwelling the place Pedroza plans to give beginning Reuters 5/23 Nancy receives help from Nichollette Jones, her doula Reuters 6/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters 7/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan and Nichollette as she experiences contractions whereas labouring on the dwelling of Pedroza’s licensed midwife, Susan Taylor Reuters 8/23 Nancy lies on a mattress in entrance of Ryan as he helps to pump her breastmilk to attempt and pace up her contractions Reuters 9/23 Nancy experiences contractions as Susan lies on a mattress Reuters 10/23 Nancy embraces Ryan Reuters 11/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 12/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters 13/23 Nancy in a birthing tub Reuters 14/23 Nancy is positioned onto an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics, after her unborn youngster’s heartbeat dropped from 130 beats per minute to 30 Reuters 15/23 Nancy is carried on an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics Reuters 16/23 Nancy is carried into an ambulance on a stretcher Reuters 17/23 Nancy holds her one-day previous new child son, Kai Rohan Morgan Reuters 18/23 Nancy breastfeeds her new child son on the home of her mother and father, the place they’re at the moment residing Reuters 19/23 Susan Taylor positions Kai for {a photograph} at his new child screening Reuters 20/23 Amanda Prouty and Susan Taylor conduct a new child screening for Kai at Kai’s maternal grandparents’ home Reuters 21/23 Susan takes two-day previous Kai’s temperature whereas checking if he has tongue tie, an oral situation that may doubtlessly trigger points with feeding Reuters 22/23 Nancy and Ryan clip the fingernails of their two-day previous son Reuters 23/23 Kai, who is 2 days previous and is experiencing jaundice, is positioned within the daylight by his mom Nancy Reuters

1/23 Nancy holds palms with Nichollette and Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 2/23 Nancy Pedroza, 27, who’s pregnant, sits subsequent to Ryan Morgan, 30, her companion and father to their unborn youngster, as they calm down at Pedroza’s mother or father’s home in Forth Worth, Texas, the place they at the moment stay, throughout the coronavirus outbreak Reuters 3/23 Nancy Pedroza attends an appointment together with her licensed midwives Susan Taylor, 40, who checks her abdomen, and Amanda Prouty, 39, in Taylor’s dwelling workplace at her home Reuters 4/23 Nancy takes a brisk stroll to attempt and pace up her contractions with Ryan and her midwives close to Taylor’s dwelling the place Pedroza plans to give beginning Reuters

5/23 Nancy receives help from Nichollette Jones, her doula Reuters 6/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters 7/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan and Nichollette as she experiences contractions whereas labouring on the dwelling of Pedroza’s licensed midwife, Susan Taylor Reuters 8/23 Nancy lies on a mattress in entrance of Ryan as he helps to pump her breastmilk to attempt and pace up her contractions Reuters

9/23 Nancy experiences contractions as Susan lies on a mattress Reuters 10/23 Nancy embraces Ryan Reuters 11/23 Nancy is supported by Ryan as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub Reuters 12/23 Nancy experiences contractions Reuters

13/23 Nancy in a birthing tub Reuters 14/23 Nancy is positioned onto an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics, after her unborn youngster’s heartbeat dropped from 130 beats per minute to 30 Reuters 15/23 Nancy is carried on an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics Reuters 16/23 Nancy is carried into an ambulance on a stretcher Reuters

17/23 Nancy holds her one-day previous new child son, Kai Rohan Morgan Reuters 18/23 Nancy breastfeeds her new child son on the home of her mother and father, the place they’re at the moment residing Reuters 19/23 Susan Taylor positions Kai for {a photograph} at his new child screening Reuters 20/23 Amanda Prouty and Susan Taylor conduct a new child screening for Kai at Kai’s maternal grandparents’ home Reuters

21/23 Susan takes two-day previous Kai’s temperature whereas checking if he has tongue tie, an oral situation that may doubtlessly trigger points with feeding Reuters 22/23 Nancy and Ryan clip the fingernails of their two-day previous son Reuters 23/23 Kai, who is 2 days previous and is experiencing jaundice, is positioned within the daylight by his mom Nancy Reuters

However, the discover triggered a warning that the lengthy interval of data-retention risked individuals refusing to use the smartphone app, when it’s lastly launched as a part of test-and-trace.

The newest information on Brexit, politics and past direct to your inbox

“The length of time the data is being stored for, and the lack of personal control on how the data is being used and kept are bound to cause privacy concerns,” mentioned David Grout, of data safety firm FireEye.

Watch extra

“This might not be too much of a headache for the government while manual tracking is the norm, but it will become more of an issue when NHSX’s contact tracing app is launched, as this will rely on the public opting in for the project to work.”

Last week, Harriet Harman, Labour’s former deputy Labour chief who chairs Westminster’s human rights committee, attacked the failure to cross a privateness legislation.

“The data gathered for this purpose should be protected. That is the responsibility on the state,” she informed ministers.

“It’s also important in terms of ensuring there’s confidence in it such that people are prepared to download and stick with the app.”

Public Health England has been approached to reply to the criticism.