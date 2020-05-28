Test and trace system data to be kept by government for 20 years

Data supplied by individuals by way of the brand new test-and-trace programme to defeat coronavirus will be kept for 20 years, it has been revealed.
The disclosure – coming after ministers rejected a plea from MPs and friends to cross an emergency legislation to set out clear guidelines – will heighten privateness fears, on the day the scheme lastly received underway.
Information together with title, tackle, date of beginning, cellphone numbers and electronic mail addresses, will be collected and saved by the NHS for individuals with Covid-19, or with signs.
Download the brand new Independent Premium app
Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines
Individuals will be in a position to “ask” for their data to be deleted, however Public Health England has warned “this is not an absolute right” and that it’d “need to continue to use your information”.
A new privacy notice states {that a} non-public agency, Amazon Web Services, “is providing the secure storage location for the information collected by NHS test-and-trace”.
And it provides: “This information needs to be kept for this long because Covid-19 is a new disease and it may be necessary to know who has been infected, or been in close contact with someone with symptoms, to help control any future outbreaks or to provide any new treatments.”
Data from individuals with signs will be retained “for 20 years”, whereas data from these with out signs will be kept “for 5 years”.
The discover reassures those who the data will be “held on PHE’s secure cloud environment, which is kept up-to-date to protect it from viruses and hacking”.
“It can only be seen by those who have a specific and legitimate role in the response and who are working on the NHS test-and-trace. All these staff have been trained to protect people’s confidentiality.”
However, the discover triggered a warning that the lengthy interval of data-retention risked individuals refusing to use the smartphone app, when it’s lastly launched as a part of test-and-trace.
The newest information on Brexit, politics and past direct to your inbox
“The length of time the data is being stored for, and the lack of personal control on how the data is being used and kept are bound to cause privacy concerns,” mentioned David Grout, of data safety firm FireEye.
“This might not be too much of a headache for the government while manual tracking is the norm, but it will become more of an issue when NHSX’s contact tracing app is launched, as this will rely on the public opting in for the project to work.”
Last week, Harriet Harman, Labour’s former deputy Labour chief who chairs Westminster’s human rights committee, attacked the failure to cross a privateness legislation.
“The data gathered for this purpose should be protected. That is the responsibility on the state,” she informed ministers.
“It’s also important in terms of ensuring there’s confidence in it such that people are prepared to download and stick with the app.”
Public Health England has been approached to reply to the criticism.