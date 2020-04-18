Test and trace: lessons from Hong Kong on avoiding a coronavirus lockdown | World news

G overnments in Europe and the United States can find out from Hong Kong, which has actually maintained infections and fatalities from Covid-19 reduced without turning to the socially and financially destructive lockdown that the UK and various other nations have actually enforced, researchers state.

Hong Kong, with a populace of virtually 7.5 million, has actually had simply 715 validated instances of Covid-19 infection, consisting of 94 asymptomatic infections, and 4 fatalities.

Early in the pandemic, it was believed to go to considerable threat due to tourists getting here from landmass China, yet considering that very early February the episode has actually seemed controlled.

World Health Organization (THAT) guidance on face masks has actually continued to be constant throughout the coronavirus pandemic. It has actually adhered to the line that masks are for health care employees– not the general public. "Wearing a medical mask is one of the prevention measures that can limit the spread of certain respiratory viral diseases, including Covid-19. However, the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection, and other measures should also be adopted," the THAT has actually mentioned. There is no durable clinical proof– in the type of tests– that regular masks obstruct the infection from contaminating individuals that use them. There is additionally worries the general public will certainly not comprehend exactly how to utilize a mask appropriately, and might obtain contaminated if they enter call with the infection when they take it off and after that touch their faces. Also underlying the THAT's worries is the lack of top quality safety masks for frontline health care employees. Nevertheless, masks do have a duty when made use of by individuals that are currently contaminated. It is approved that they can obstruct transmission to other individuals. Given that many individuals with Covid-19 do disappoint any type of signs for the very first days after they are contaminated, masks plainly have a prospective duty to play if every person uses them.

The semi-autonomous city took the course that the World Health Organization advises and gotten started on a extensive program of screening every person with signs. Those that examined favorable were quarantined in medical facility. All their calls over current days were mapped and advised to self-isolate. In very early March, concerning 400 outpatients and 600 inpatients were being examined each day.

Strict controls were generated at the boundaries. Anyone getting here from landmass China or a nation with Covid-19 instances was called for to enter into quarantine for 14 days. Holiday camps and brand-new yet vacant real estate estates were become quarantine centers. Schools were shut and individuals were urged to function from house if they had the ability to.

The UK and various other European nations additionally applied screening and call mapping in the very early weeks of their very own epidemic. But as the numbers expanded, screening and mapping was deserted in favour of rigorous lockdown determines to maintain individuals in their houses and stop them blending.

But Hong Kong has actually not had that kind oflockdown Although individuals were not called for to remain at house, they picked to alter their behavior, claims the paper in the Lancet Public Health journal.

In a study in March, 85% of participants reported avoiding crowded locations, and 99% reported using face masks when leaving house, which the writers state is a sign of their problem.

During the Sars episode in 2003 that impacted Hong King significantly, triggering 299 fatalities, 79% of the populace put on masks, yet just 10% in the swine influenza pandemic of 2009.



The researchers approximate that the reproductive price– the typical variety of individuals contaminated by everyone that has the infection– has actually continued to be at one over the 8 weeks from the start of February when actions were implemented. That suggests no velocity of the epidemic.

Prof Benjamin Cowling from the University of Hong Kong, that led the study, claimed Hong Kong demonstrates how the condition can be maintained to a reduced degree without the financial and social damages that European nations and the United States are experiencing.

“By quickly implementing public health measures, Hong Kong has demonstrated that Covid-19 transmission can be effectively contained without resorting to the highly disruptive complete lockdown adopted by China, the US, and western European countries,” he claimed.