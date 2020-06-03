Tessa Majors murder suspect, 13, expected to plead guilty: report

Lewis allegedly put Majors in “a bear hug or headlock” through the theft, whereas Weaver allegedly stabbed her with such fury that feathers flew from her winter coat, authorities have alleged.

The pair had been arrested in February some two months after Davis.

A listening to is scheduled to be held earlier than Family Court Judge Carol Goldstein at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan, the place Davis plans to make an act of contrition, New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed.

Davis was initially charged with murder, nevertheless it was not instantly clear Tuesday what he could be pleading to.

The listening to shall be held just about by video, Chalfen stated.

Davis had beforehand given investigators a chilling play-by-play of how the kids allegedly carried out the slaying. A video recording of the confession was performed in a courtroom listening to in February.

“She’s trying to run away. She’s screaming,” he recalled to cops within the 26th Precinct station home.

“The only thing I remember is her yelling for help.”

Davis added, “That’s when Rashaun stabbed her.”

“It ain’t look like poking. It was like — slash,” he stated on the time.

Davis stated he realized the musician and aspiring journalist was stabbed when her coat ripped open.

“I didn’t see him take the knife out, but I see all the feathers coming out of her coat,” he stated.

The teen’s confession led to the arrest of Lewis and Weaver, together with a trove of proof police had collected linking the suspects to the murder.

Davis was carrying the knife allegedly used within the slaying when he was taken into custody the day after her killing, police stated.

“What is this?” a sergeant within the room on the time requested, in accordance to Officer Randy Ramos Luna.

“I’m holding the knife for a friend,” Davis responded, in accordance to the cop’s testimony.

When requested if he was allowed to take the knife to college, Davis repeated “I’m holding the knife for a friend,” the officer stated.

Police recovered proof together with not simply the DNA forensics however surveillance footage and a pivotal recording of the crime.

During Davis’ confession, police repeatedly left him alone along with his uncle, Roosevelt Davis, who was captured on the recording berating his nephew.

“Do you see what you f–king got yourself into, ’cause you hanging out with the wrong f–king people instead of bringing your ass home?” Roosevelt stated.

“This ain’t like school, you get a f–king suspension for like five days. This ain’t like that,” he added. “All you needed to do was go the f–k to school and bring your ass home.”

Davis’ lawyer didn’t instantly return a request for remark.

