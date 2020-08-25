Tesla’s Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening event for Tesla China- made Model Y program in Shanghai



SEOUL (Reuters) – Tesla Inc’s (O:-RRB- president Elon Musk has actually recommended the U.S. electrical carmaker might have the ability to standardize longer-life batteries with 50% more energy density in 3 to 4 years.

“400 Wh/kg *with* high cycle life, produced in volume (not just a lab) is not far. Probably 3 to 4 years,” Musk tweeted on Monday ahead of its prepared for “Battery Day” event where Tesla is anticipated to expose how it has actually enhanced its battery efficiency.

Researchers have stated the energy density of Panasonic’s (T:-RRB- “2170” batteries utilized in Tesla’s Model 3 is around 260Wh/ kg, indicating a 50% jump from the existing energy density which is essential to attaining a longer driving variety.

Tesla stated its Battery Day will occur on the exact same day as its 2020 yearly conference of investors onSept 22.

The electrical vehicle maker likewise revealed a background image where a number of dots are clustered in line developments, triggering speculation amongst media and fans about what it will expose at theevent (https://www.tesla.com/2020shareholdermeeting)

South Korean battery professional Park Chul- wan stated the image might mean “silicon nanowire anode,” …