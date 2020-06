Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday referred to as for Amazon.com Inc to be damaged up, Reuters stories.

“Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Musk tweeted two days after saying he was taking a break from the social networking service. Musk doesn’t have authorized authority to interrupt up Amazon

Musk’s tweets have been prompted by an creator who stated on Twitter his e book on the novel coronavirus pandemic was pulled from Amazon.