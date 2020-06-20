Tesla’s Elon Musk sells home for $29m after vowing to sell ‘almost all physical possessions’ – Armenian News

Elon Musk has sold one of is own homes for $29m (£23.5m), according to reports.

The Tesla leader sold the home, which can be in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, to a company tied to Chinese billionaire William Ding, Sky News says, citing the Wall Street Journal.

Mr Ding may be the founder and chief executive officer of online gaming firm NetEase Inc.

Musk told his 36.1 million Twitter followers last month that he was selling the home, writing: “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

He added: “Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.”