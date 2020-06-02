Tesla worker tests positive for COVID-19 after New York factory reopens

A Tesla worker has examined positive for COVID-19 on the firm’s photo voltaic panel factory in Buffalo, New York, in line with an worker on the factory who spoke to The Verge on the situation of anonymity. It’s the fourth recognized Tesla worker to check positive for the illness attributable to the novel coronavirus however the first because the firm reopened its US factories in May. One worker from Panasonic, which shares area with Tesla at its New York and Nevada factories, additionally examined positive again in March earlier than the shutdowns.

Tesla quietly reopened the New York facility on May 19th after the state gave the area the inexperienced mild, in line with a brand new letter to native officers first reported on Friday by Buffalo Business First. But the corporate just isn’t again at full manufacturing capability and received’t be for some time. In reality, Tesla instructed these officers that it furloughed 984 “full-time Tesla independent contract workers” in April due to the shutdown, and can transfer ahead with slightly below 500 full-time staff there for the time being.

It’s the fourth recognized Tesla worker to check positive, and the fifth at its US services

The furloughs imply Tesla didn’t meet a key employment aim the state had tied to the preliminary funding of the Buffalo factory. Tesla had instructed state officers that it would exceed the goal of 1,500 jobs shortly earlier than the pandemic gripped the US, however it has now requested the state for one other 12 months to satisfy these hiring objectives so it doesn’t have to pay a $41.2 million penalty. (The state says that request is underneath evaluate.)

Tesla has introduced again furloughed employees in California and Nevada after these factories reopened, so it’s unclear why they aren’t bringing again those in New York. The firm didn’t reply to a number of emails, cellphone calls, and texts requesting remark.

News of the brand new positive check was shared with some employees on the factory final week, in line with the worker, who works for Panasonic Solar North America (PSNA). Tesla came upon concerning the positive check in the course of the week of May 18th to May 22nd — the identical week that PSNA introduced its personal staff again, as The Verge first reported, after shutting down operations there in March.

Tesla just isn’t alone in encountering a brand new COVID-19 case after going again to work. All three Detroit automakers have had workers test positive, as have many companies within the food trade.

Tesla furloughed practically 1,000 contract employees on the factory

While each firms are actually again to work on the factory, PSNA received’t be there lengthy. The firm announced in February that it was ending its involvement on the Buffalo factory, and instructed the 400 employees it employs there that they’d solely have jobs till the top of May. But due to the shutdown, the corporate will hold some staff on till the top of June to complete filling orders for the photo voltaic panel tools it makes, earlier than absolutely exiting the factory in September.

As for what’s occurring to these jobs, PSNA staff are getting various ranges of help. The present PSNA worker says Tesla’s recruiters instructed them they may apply to the temp companies the corporate makes use of in hopes of being reassigned to the factory. PSNA has additionally held digital info classes for staff who’re prepared to relocate to Reno, Nevada, to work for the battery division that shares Tesla’s Gigafactory, in line with an electronic mail obtained by The Verge.

“Like many companies, they have had a slowdown in hiring but expect to be ramping up in the near future,” a PSNA supervisor wrote. “Please join us if you are interested in staying with Panasonic and are open to the possibility of relocating to the Reno/Sparks area.”

Panasonic instructed employees in New York they may take jobs on the Gigafactory in Nevada

Tesla CEO Elon Musk fought exhausting to maintain Tesla’s California factory open when the native stay-at-home order first went into impact in March, and reopened the plant in violation of that order in May, going as far as to name the orders “fascist.”

The firm continues to take steps to ensure the Fremont, California factory stays operational, too. This week, Tesla distributed letters to staff that they’re supposed to point out in the event that they get stopped for violating the native curfew associated to protests of the killing of George Floyd. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Verge, says the native police division confirmed Tesla staff can “continue to come to work at Tesla Fremont locations during curfew hours” as a result of they’re performing “essential” work.

But Musk and Tesla haven’t made comparable efforts to maintain the Buffalo factory open. Tesla makes tools for its Superchargers there, however its primary merchandise there are its photo voltaic panels and “Solar Roof” tiles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk merely said in April that the corporate was “gaining momentum with Solar Roof before COVID essentially shut us down, both from the ability to install and the ability to get permits.”

Musk additionally mentioned in March that Tesla might use the Buffalo factory to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 sufferers in the course of the shutdown, however the firm in the end centered on sourcing medical tools from locations like China as a substitute.