Tesla will build Cybertruck factory in Austin, Texas

Tesla will build its next US factory in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk announced today, wrapping up a months-long search for a location to build the upcoming Cybertruck. Construction work is “already underway,” Musk said. “It started this weekend.”

Tesla was recently granted tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks from the county in Texas where the factory will be built, and from a local school district. The company was also considering Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Musk said Tesla would keep it in mind for future projects.

The factory will be open to the public, Musk said. ‘It’s going to basically be an ecological paradise.”

