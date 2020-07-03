Tesla stock topped $1,200. Here’s how it could hit $2,000

Tesla TSLA But one Wall Street analyst is making the case that the stock nonetheless could surge one other 66% over the subsequent 12 months to hit $2,000. So farshares have risen an electrifying 189% this 12 months, pushed partly by a broader increase in the tech sector

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives stated in a report earlier this week that stable demand for Tesla’s Model three from Chinese customers could assist enhance the stock. He dubbed the power in China a “ray of shining light for Tesla in a dark global macro” setting.

Ives famous that demand for Tesla’s newer Model Y SUV is beginning to ramp up in China, too. For these causes, he thinks that China’s progress could add between $300 and $400 to its stock value.

There is a caveat although. Ives has an official value goal on Tesla of simply $1,250. His $2,000 name is a bull case. Everything has to go proper for Elon Musk’s firm.

