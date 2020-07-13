Tesla scraps plans for its bargain version of the Model Y

Earlier this year, the electric car maker began producing its pricier, dual-motor all-wheel drive version of the Model Y, which starts at $49,000.

Tesla had planned to roll out a cheaper version of the Model Y — expected to be priced under $40,000 — with a single engine, rear-wheel drive and smaller battery. But Musk tweeted that the range on that vehicle would have been “unacceptably low” at less than 250 miles on a single charge.

Tesla says it is still planning a more affordable, single-engine version of the Model Y, but it will have a bigger battery and longer range than the shortest range version of the Model 3. And because of that, it’ll probably have a higher price tag.

The company typically offers for each vehicle a “long range” version and a more expensive “performance” version that might get fewer miles per charge but can, for example, accelerate faster.

Source link