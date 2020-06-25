Tesla ranks dead last in annual JD Power quality survey

The Initial Quality Study, now in its 34th year, measures vehicle quality for the very first 90 days of ownership and discovered that Teslas suffered 250 dilemmas per 100 vehicles reported by buyers. That is stunningly greater than the industry average of 166 problems, based on J.D. Power.

It was initially Tesla was profiled for the survey. Even with poor people ranking, J.D. Power notes it’s not an official ranking as the company does not meet all of the criteria to be measured.

“Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t grant us permission to survey its owners in the 15 states where it is required,” said Doug Betts, president of the automotive division at J.D. Power in a release Wednesday. He added the firm surely could collect a “large enough sample of surveys” from owners in 35 states and used that information for its ranking.

Telsa TSLA did not immediately react to CNN Business’ request for comment about the new results.