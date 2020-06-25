Tesla ranks dead last in annual JD Power quality survey

The Initial Quality Study, now in its 34th year, measures vehicle quality for the very first 90 days of ownership and discovered that Teslas suffered 250 dilemmas per 100 vehicles reported by buyers. That is stunningly greater than the industry average of 166 problems, based on J.D. Power.

It was initially Tesla was profiled for the survey. Even with poor people ranking, J.D. Power notes it’s not an official ranking as the company does not meet all of the criteria to be measured.

“Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t grant us permission to survey its owners in the 15 states where it is required,” said Doug Betts, president of the automotive division at J.D. Power in a release Wednesday. He added the firm surely could collect a “large enough sample of surveys” from owners in 35 states and used that information for its ranking.

Telsa (TSLA) did not immediately react to CNN Business’ request for comment about the new results.

Dodge and Kia vehicles scored positively with the fewest issues, just 136 dilemmas per 100 vehicles. On the bottom of the list, yet still notably above Tesla, were Volvo (210 problems), Audi (225) and Land Rover (228).

It’s maybe not the first time Tesla has been scorned by an independent consumer research outlet. In 2019, Consumer Reports removed its recommended ranking from the Model S, Tesla’s most established vehicle,because of reliability problems. The magazine later restored the coveted ranking months later to the Tesla Model S and Model 3 following the automaker made changes.
This year, Tesla came under criticism from owners because more than 100 of its vehicles have already been involved in accidents simply because they accelerated accidentally since they proceeded sale, based on a complaint filed with federal safety regulators.

The complaint says the problem happened to 127 different cars across all three Tesla models currently for sale: the Model S, Model X and the Model 3. The unintended acceleration problem caused 110 accidents, and 52 everyone was injured because of this, according to the complaint.

–CNN Business’ Chris Isidore contributed to the report.

