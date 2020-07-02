Tesla overtakes Toyota as world’s most valuable carmaker – Armenian News

Tesla is among the most world’s most valuable carmaker, overtaking Japan’s Toyota, following its stock hit a record high, BBC News reports.

Shares in the electric carmaker touched $1,134 on Wednesday morning before falling back, leaving it with a market value of $209.47bn (£165bn).

That is roughly $4bn significantly more than Toyota’s current stock market value.

However, Toyota sold around 30 times more cars a year ago and its revenues were significantly more than 10 times higher.

Shares in Tesla have surged because the start of 2020 as investors have begun to feel well informed about the future of electric vehicles.

That is despite its founder Elon Musk having wiped $14bn off Tesla’s value in May after tweeting that its share price was too high.

After years of losses, the Californian firm in addition has delivered three profitable quarters in a row and maintained that momentum throughout the first 90 days of 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Toyota, however, remains a far larger business when it comes to sales.

The Japanese company sold 10.46 million vehicles in the entire year to March and posted revenues of 30.2 trillion yen ($281.20bn).

Tesla ended 2019 with sales of just $24.6bn, having delivered 367,200 vehicles a year ago.

However, investors are excited by the US firm’s potential, believing it could take control the future electric car market.

Analysts at the stockbroker Jefferies said the firm remained “significantly ahead of peers in product range, capacity and technology”.

In a reflection of this, the firm is also now worth around three times the combined value of US rivals General Motors and Ford.

Mr Musk has said Tesla will deliver at least 500,000 vehicles in 2020, a forecast the company have not changed inspite of the coronavirus pandemic.