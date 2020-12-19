The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw an upswing by 6% at the time of trading following the increase in price objective by Barclays to $230 from $125. Their stock was trading at $695 and concluded at that high.

205,890,547 Tesla shares traded at an increased 169% as compared to the previous session’s 76,481,930 volume. Their stock had earlier concluded at $655.90.

The company’s stock had a $658.79B market cap. Their P/E, PEG, and the beta quotient are 1,657.84, 20.46, and 1.68. Their 50-day rolling average is $509.76 while 200-day is $375.90. The company’s current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.25, 0.92, and 0.98.

According to the Wednesday report, Tesla had a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.76, surpassing the $0.22 consensus estimate by $0.54. Their net margin was 1.43% with a 4.19% equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $8.77B that surpassed the $8.29B estimate.

TSLA Stock Ventures

Smith Citigroup increased the price objective of TSLA stock to $137 from $117. Royal Canada Bank assigned it a $339 price aim with a rating of ‘sell’. NewStreet Research demoted the rating to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ and issued a $578 price objective. Credit Suisse issued a price target of $400 with a rating of ‘neutral’. Deutsche Bank promoted it to $500 from $400 and raised the rating to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’. The stock of Tesla has a consensus ‘hold’ recommendation with a $287.72 price objective.

Jerome Guillen, an insider, sold off 10,000 Tesla shares at $613.48 EPS worth $6,134,800. Andrew Baglino, SVP, sold off 1,100 TSLA shares at $420 EPS worth $462,000. Insiders own 23% Tesla stock.

Front-Row Advisors raised their holdings on TSLA stock by almost 0.5%, owning $1,629,000 worth of shares. Ancora Advisors increased their stake by approximately 5.3%, owning shares priced at $215,000. MCF Advisors owns shares priced at $68,000 while EP Advisors raised their position by almost 1.4%, owning $1,176,000 worth of shares. Stonehage Holdings raised its stake by 10.7%, owning shares priced at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of TSLA stock.