Tesla may come under 'tremendous pressure': GLJ Research Founder and CEO

Gordon Johnson, GLJ Research Founder & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Tesla’s earnings beat and outlook for the electric car maker as competition rises in the EV space.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
San Francisco bars set to require proof of vaccination
The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance has come out in support of establishments requiring proof of vaccination to be admitted inside. Yahoo Finance's Dani...
FOMC meeting preview, COVID-19 shakes up Olympic sponsorships, US home sales drop in June
RSM Chief Economist, Joe Brusuelas, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the upcoming FOMC meeting and how the meeting will hit important topics that could...
Fareed’s Take: Why America’s anti-vax problem is unique
Fareed gives his take on the role Republican politicians and conservative media figures have played in spreading misinformation about Covid vaccines.
Snap’s stunning Q2 results, plastic surgeon accepts bitcoin for Botox, chip shortage impacts GM
Deutsche Bank Chief Global Strategist Binky Chadha joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how markets are faring amid the pandemic and how the COVID Delta...
Week in Review: July 19-23: COVID-19 concerns hit markets, Bezos goes to space, FTX...
PE Investor; Author “Ascending Davos,” Healthcare Policy Prof, Columbia Univ. Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how vaccination hesitation is starting to affect...