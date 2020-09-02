Tesla looks to raise $5 billion by selling more of its red-hot stock

Another electrical vehicle maker, China’s, likewise offered more shares just recently to capitalize of strong need. Nio’s stock is up almost 400% this year.

At its existing rate, Tesla is now worth about $460 billion– more than all however 7 business in the blue chip S&P 500 index. Tesla is still not in the S&P 500 considering that it has actually done not have constant success in the past, however that might quickly alter now that has a current performance history of creating real profits.

Tesla didn’t provide numerous particular information about what it prepares to make with the cash from the stock sales, just stating in its SEC filing that it means to utilize the earnings “to further strengthen our balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.”