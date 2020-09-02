Tesla is poised to surge another 16% amid signs it will use its lofty stock price to raise money, BofA says (TSLA)

Summary List Placement

Bank of America on Wednesday boosted its Tesla price target to $550 from $350, implying a roughly 16% upside from Monday’s close.

Tesla on Tuesday announced plans to sell up to $5 billion in new shares, capitalizing on its recent rally.

The announcement “was evidence of our thesis that TSLA will utilize its stock to raise capital through low-cost equity offerings in order to accelerate aggressive capacity buildout plans globally and drive units/revenue substantially higher, further cementing its status as the dominant EV automaker,” analysts led by John Murphy wrote in a note.

