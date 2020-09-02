Tesla is poised to surge another 16% amid signs it will use its lofty stock price to raise money, BofA says (TSLA)

- Bank of America on Wednesday boosted its Tesla price target to $550 from $350, implying a roughly 16% upside from Monday’s close.
- Tesla on Tuesday announced plans to sell up to $5 billion in new shares, capitalizing on its recent rally.
- The announcement “was evidence of our thesis that TSLA will utilize its stock to raise capital through low-cost equity offerings in order to accelerate aggressive capacity buildout plans globally and drive units/revenue substantially higher, further cementing its status as the dominant EV automaker,” analysts led by John Murphy wrote in a note.
- Watch Tesla trade live on Markets Insider.
- Read more on Business Insider.
Tesla shares are poised to surge even higher in the next 12 months following its proposed $5 billion equity offering, according to Bank of America.
The firm on Wednesday boosted its Tesla price target to $550 from $350, implying a roughly 16% upside from Monday’s close. Tesla on Tuesday announced plans to sell up to $5 billion in new shares, capitalizing on its recent rally.
“In our view, yesterday’s announcement was evidence of our thesis that TSLA will utilize its stock to raise capital through low-cost equity offerings in order to accelerate aggressive capacity buildout plans globally and drive units/revenue substantially higher, further cementing its status as the dominant EV automaker,” analysts led by John Murphy wrote in a note.