Tesla is now worth more than Toyota, Disney and Coke

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were up 4% in midday trading Wednesday to a new record high of above $1,120 a share. At that price, Tesla’s market cap is not quite $210 billion.
Now there are only 19 businesses in the S&P 500 worth more than Tesla. One of them is CNN owner AT&T (T). Tesla is also worth more than PayPal (PYPL) — a company that has been formed from the merger of yet another payments company co-founded by Musk.
Optimism about electric vehicles isn’t limited to Tesla.
Shares of electric truck maker Nikola have soared because the company went public in June via a merger by having an existing publicly traded blank check company. Nikola is now worth nearly $25 billion, more than Ford (F).
And the stock of battery pack maker Workhorse (WKHS), with a stake in private startup Lordstown Motors, has more doubled in just days gone by week.