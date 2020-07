Tesla is now worth more than Toyota, Disney and Coke

Shares ofwere up 4% in midday trading Wednesday to a new record high of above $1,120 a share. At that price, Tesla’s market cap is not quite $210 billion

AT&T

PayPal

Now there are only 19 businesses in the S&P 500 worth more than Tesla. One of them is CNN owner. Tesla is also worth more than— a company that has been formed from the merger of yet another payments company co-founded by Musk.