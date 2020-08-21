Tesla has soared 50% since announcing its stock split — last week

has skyrocketed 50% since announcing the stock split on August 11. It now trades at nearly $2,100 a share.

Tesla is expected to generate nearly $30 billion in annual revenue this year. That’s nothing to sneeze at. Butis estimated to report $100 billion in sales for 2020.andare each forecast to post annual revenue of more than $110 billion.

Still, Tesla’s market value is now more than four times the combined market caps of Detroit’s Big 3.

It seems silly for investors to keep plowing into the stock just because it’s about to split.

A majority of Wall Street analysts are betting against Tesla. Of the 33 that officially track the stock, only eight have a buy rating on Tesla while 15 have it rated a hold and 10 are recommending a sell on it.

Only three of the Tesla analysts currently have a price target for it above $2,000. The consensus target is just under $1,300 — almost 40% below its current price.

Tesla continues to be a big target of short sellers , investors who borrow the stock and sell it with the hopes of eventually buying it back at a lower price.

Of course, Tesla fans can correctly point out that analysts have been consistently wrong and that Wall Street…