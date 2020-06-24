Tesla faces criticism of Elon Musk in bid to bring Cybertruck factory to Texas

As Tesla made its first public pitch to bring its Cybertruck factory to Austin, Texas on Tuesday, the organization faced concerns from citizens about its treatment of workers, the proposal’s effect on the local housing crisis, the necessity to provide the automaker tax breaks, & most of all, CEO Elon Musk.

About 45 residents of Austin and the surrounding area spoke in regards to the factory deal on Tuesday at a virtual public meeting held by the Travis County Commissioners Court, the policy-making and administrative arm of the neighborhood government. Many objected to Musk’s behavior during the coronavirus pandemic, including how that he reopened Tesla’s California vehicle factory in violation of a local health order, sued the county where the factory is located, and spread misinformation about the virus. Texas happens to be experiencing a “massive outbreak” of COVID-19 cases, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Tesla says it would create 5,000 jobs, with entry-level positions starting at $35,000 a year

Tesla has spent the previous few months soliciting offers because of its next US factory from “nearly every state and governor East of the Rocky Mountains,” Rohan Patel, the company’s senior global director of public policy, said at Tuesday’s meeting. But Tesla is currently focused on bringing the factory, which is where it will make the Cybertruck and Model Y SUVs bound for the East Coast, to two specific places: either Austin, or Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Before the community members spoke, Tesla offered probably the most detailed look yet at what it wants to do with the factory, as well as what it wants from Austin and Travis County in return. The company told local officials that it’s going to hire around 5,000 people for “middle-skill” jobs if the factory winds up in Austin, having an annual average salary of $47,147 and entry-level positions starting at $35,000. Tesla has also said the factory’s presence would generate about 4,000 additional jobs in the region.



Tesla is eyeing a collection of properties called the Austin Green development. The company has applied to purchase the land, totaling around 2,100 acres, for $5 million. Much of the land happens to be unused, though a sand and small mining enterprise is still in operation in the heart of the suggested factory area. If developed, the Tesla factory will be just a few mls from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The internet site also straddles a major freeway, and butts up against cultivated fields, a small recreation area, some home neighborhoods, plus multiple fresh subdivisions nevertheless under structure. The Southeast corner of the property will be bordered simply by nearly 2 miles of Texas’ Colorado River.

“The potential is just great for recreation, for beauty, and the vision of being able to potentially transform an old mining site into a sustainable factory with recreational opportunities — that’s just a vision that sits perfectly with our mission,” Patel said throughout Tuesday’s conference.

Tesla in the end expects to spend regarding $1 billion around the new factory. But the organization says it’s seeking respite from Texas’ large property fees. Tesla will be asking an area school region for a house tax crack that would help save about $68 million over 10 years, and one through Travis County that would help save around $14 million around that same amount of time frame.

Other declares and local government authorities have provided Tesla a lot more significant regulations, including entirely eliminating home and other enterprise taxes with regard to 20 yrs or more, Patel stated Tuesday.

“We’re not asking for that in Texas, but I’ve asked for an agreement similar to what other large manufacturers have in place in order to make the economics work for us, but maybe more importantly, provide a win for the county to provide a win for the school districts and a win for the community,” Patel said.

The tax refunds being mentioned in Texas are, to date, less significant compared to the $1.three or more billion taxes incentive bundle the company obtained for its Gigafactory in Nevada, or the lots of hundreds of thousands of bucks SolarCity received for its factory in New York just before merging together with Tesla.

Tesla provides agreed to put a minimum of 10 % of typically the county refund back into the neighborhood community, and is also already speaking to regional schools plus organizations regarding possible teaching programs plus affordable real estate projects. But some Travis County occupants still got issue with typically the proposal in Tuesday’s conference.

“I feel that our tax dollars could be better spent improving what we have never addressed from day one: the horrific living conditions, the pollution, the crime, and the poverty of the resident families of Eastern Travis County,” stated Cecilia Ryan, who lifestyles less than a kilometer from the internet site. “5,000 jobs will not help this situation.”

Others been vocal concerns regarding the salaries Tesla is encouraging. “This proposal touts jobs starting at $35,000 a year, which would have sounded great in 1985,” a single resident stated.

Patel stressed previously in typically the meeting that this quoted entries level salaries certainly are a “floor” that may be “really not a hard one for us to leap over.” He also remarked that Tesla provides all staff stock in the company.

Some occupants, including regional union market leaders, brought up Tesla’s checkered background with employee safety. They mentioned typically the company’s refusal to allow OSHA to inspect the Nevada Gigafactory in 2018, as well as the recent National Labor Relations Board choice that Tesla’s union-busting attempts broke what the law states. Travis County commissioners stated Tuesday that this local UAW and AFL-CIO have used to typically the court regarding considering income and operating condition defenses.

“I’ve heard throughout this presentation today about what a wonderful employer they are. But I believe firmly when someone shows you who they are, believe them,” said Kolby Duhon, a part of the neighborhood AFSCME partnership for Austin and Travis County staff. “I don’t make this accusation lightly, but Tesla representatives on this call have absolutely lied to you today about their record.”

But the most constant theme in the residents’ comments has been criticism of Musk. Multiple community users took problem with how Tesla’s CEO at first resisted the neighborhood county well being order in California in March. Some were dismayed by his / her decision to have Tesla sue Alameda County if he wanted to reopen, and exactly how Musk at some point had the organization restart creation in infringement of that will public health purchase in May. Those criticisms come as Texas finds alone facing spectacular daily raises in the quantity of proved cases of COVID-19.

“Elon Musk has called over and over again for rolling back the widespread measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus, and spouted dangerous, Trumpian talking points about patently false benefits of chloroquine,” Duhon said. “And when they do back out of their end of the agreement, as they’ve shown a proven record of doing, they’ll do so as they did with Alameda with better attorneys than we could ever afford to defend it.”

“How could we allow a company to come into our community that would drag Travis County down to federal court and here in Austin for legally enforceable health orders?” requested Austin citizen Jordan McRae.

More compared to one referred to as Musk a new “billionaire playboy,” plus suggested he and Tesla did not require the proposed taxes rebates.

“I‘m extremely disappointed that these tax breaks are being considered for a billion dollar company, and a billionaire playboy who does not necessarily honor all of his agreements that he makes with the governments in the areas where … he sets up his company,” Trish Niswander, one more AFSCME associate, said. (Tesla is currently highly valued even greater than that, using a market increased of close to $178 million.)

Despite these criticisms, there is apparent excitement for that factory. The commissioners stated they obtained letters of support for that project through Huston-Tillotson University, typically the University of Texas, Austin Community College, the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association, plus Austin’s Hispanic, Asian, Black, and LGBT Chambers of Commerce. The committee also stated they had obtained about 190 emails through Travis County residents in support of the suggestion, and about 60 against.

Many who chatted at the conference in assistance of typically the factory had been Tesla masters, and a few had been even staff. One helper service supervisor praised typically the company’s “excellent affordable health care” and other rewards, which this individual said are exactly the same that Tesla corporate staff “and even Elon” have admission to.

One Austin resident plus Tesla operator, Diane Webb, said this wounderful woman has a “strong feeling i would know right now if [Tesla] was not an excellent company.”

“To me, the state of Texas has always represented free enterprise competition and ingenuity, our tagline has been ‘Texas is open for business.’ And we really need to be open for this one. Even if I did not own a Tesla, I would think the factory is a good idea. But it’s not just a good idea. It’s a great one,” Webb stated.