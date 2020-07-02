Tesla delivers 90,650 vehicles despite pandemic and factory shutdown

Tesla stated on Thursday that it was in a position to ship 90,650 vehicles over the past quarter, despite its Fremont, California factory being partially shut down as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Wall Street analysts had anticipated the electrical automaker to solely ship about 72,000 vehicles over the past three months, in keeping with CNBC.

This was the second consecutive quarter of better-than-expected supply numbers from Tesla. The firm delivered 88,400 vehicles in Q1 of 2020, down from the fourth quarter of 2019, when Tesla shipped round 112,000 vehicles.

Tesla stated it delivered 80,050 of its Models 3 and Y vehicles and 10,600 of its Models S and X vehicles.

“While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels,” Tesla stated in a press release.

The reopening of Tesla’s solely US-based automobile manufacturing facility was shrouded in controversy on account of CEO Elon Musk’s resolution to renew manufacturing in defiance of county well being officers. Musk additionally sued the county the place the factory is situated and unfold misinformation concerning the virus.

Musk was accused of making a “public health risk” by reopening his factory earlier than licensed.

