Tesla becomes most valuable automaker as more workers contract COVID-19

Tesla’s stock price hit $1,000 for the first time on Wednesday, meaning the Silicon Valley company has now passed Toyota in market capitalization and could be the most valuable automaker on the planet by that metric.

This comes as at the very least six Tesla employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in California since CEO Elon Musk reopened the company’s facilities there last month — initially in violation of stay-home orders, and then with the blessing of local officials — according to new reports from The Washington Post and Electrek. An employee at Tesla’s Buffalo, New York solar panel factory also tested positive for COVID-19 from then on facility reopened, as The Verge previously reported.

Tesla employed 48,000 people world wide at the end of 2019. It’s unclear just how many have tested positive for COVID-19 considering that the outbreak began. The company has not shared that information, and — like other automakers — is not earnestly testing its employees in america as the main return-to-work instructions it published last month. Instead, Tesla is putting the onus on its workers to have tested should they feel symptomatic or believe they’ve are in contact with someone who has COVID-19. At least four workers at the company’s US facilities (including one Panasonic worker) tested positive before they power down in March, according to previous reports.

Tesla along with other automakers aren’t testing their employees

Other automakers are dealing with new COVID-19 cases, too. And as the nation appears to be facing an earlier-than-expected “second wave” of the pandemic because of relaxed restrictions, it’s a challenge that is likely only likely to get worse for several of them. In the case of those other automakers, the employees are represented by a union that may at least exert some stress on the companies to reveal a rash of positive cases. Tesla’s workforce isn’t unionized, and thus it’s actually just up to the business or local officials in Alameda County to inform the general public if there’s any spread that can be attached to the workforce. But the connection between Tesla and the county is frayed.

Musk and Tesla fought to keep the company’s California factory open in March, arguing to local officials that the business was considered part of the “national critical infrastructure” as defined by the Department of Homeland Security. The company had just started deliveries of its fifth vehicle, the Model Y SUV, which is likely to become as popular as or more popular compared to Model 3 sedan. But Tesla eventually acquiesced and shut down the Fremont, California factory seven days after the local stay-home order went in to place.

At once, Tesla’s stock price was at its lowest point for the entire year so far. Tesla’s stock had hit an all-time high early in the year when it crossed $900 in February, buoyed by record sales in 2019 and optimism concerning the early outcomes of its new vehicle factory in China. But the purchase price fell completely to the mid-$300 mark in March, roughly tracking with the general stock market’s reaction to the novel coronavirus’s rapid spread throughout the United States.

Elon Musk is great at keeping Tesla investors centered on his long-term goals

Musk spent another month . 5 spreading misinformation about the virus, downplaying the threat it presents, and called the stay-home orders unconstitutional and “fascist.” The company furloughed thousands of workers during the shutdowns at Tesla’s three US factories. And then, as the first few cities and states round the country started initially to loosen restrictions in early May, Musk had Tesla sue Alameda County over its stay-home order and commence making cars again in violation of the order. The company cut back many — but not all — of the workers, and the lawsuit was eventually dropped after local officials approved of Tesla’s reopening.

The company’s stock price has rallied in a big way since that March low point. In a sense, that’s no surprise, considering that the overall currency markets is booming again to the disbelief of many. But Tesla’s own recent boom — across this a week ago, especially — may have more to do with a large uptick in new car sales in China, Musk’s teasing that the Tesla Semi will finally go into production, and hype about the company’s upcoming battery breakthrough. It’s also perhaps not out of the question that the stock price has been bolstered by the milestone that Musk’s other company, SpaceX, just accomplished when it sent humans into space for the very first time. Tesla also benefits when you’re more than an automaker — a paradigm shift to which other automakers have struggled to adapt.

One of Musk’s greatest accomplishments is that he’s in a position to get Tesla investors to concentrate their attention away from any perceived short-term turbulence and onto his long-term goals for the business. This ensures that news like Tesla losing a key executive who made the factory in China possible, or contradictions like the way the company said just a few weeks hence that the Semi was delayed to 2021, are less likely to become millstones weighing on the stock. It also means that Tesla’s stock price run probably won’t be stopped by the novel coronavirus creeping further into its workforce.