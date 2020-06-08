Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Catl already has a contract to supply batteries to Tesla





A Chinese car battery-maker says it really is ready to manufacture a product effective at powering a car for 1.2 million miles (two million kilometres) across the length of a 16-year lifespan.

By contrast, most automakers only offer warranties ranging from 60,000 to 150,000 miles over a three to eight-year period on the cars’ batteries.

Contemporary Amperex Technology has not unmasked who it intends to produce.

But it had been previously reported that the battery was co-developed with Tesla.

The latest news was revealed within an interview Catl’s chairman gave to the Bloomberg news agency.

“If someone places an order, we are ready to produce,” it quoted Zeng Yuqun as saying.

He added that it was set, however, to cost a 10% premium over the batteries it already supplies.

The company signed a two-year deal to produce batteries for Tesla’s Model 3 cars in February. Its other clients include BMW, Daimler, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Catl has grown in to being the world’s top-selling car battery-maker since being established in 2011





Demand for electric vehicles keeps growing.

The European market for EVs and plug-in hybrids grew by 72% in the first 90 days of the season compared to the same period in 2019, representing 7% of most delivered new cars, in accordance with research firm Canalys.

By contrast, the pandemic weighed on the wider market, which in general saw deliveries down by 26% for the quarter.

The firm said that Catl’s claim was “significant but difficult to verify”.

“It is likely to be used as a differentiator by some car-makers when there is a significant difference from one vehicle to another – dramatically affecting resale value,” said Canalys’s chief automotive analyst Chris Jones.

He added that this along with other factors – including the wider availability of charging points and longer driving ranges – should help tempt more motorists to help make the switch to an electric car.

Scrappage scheme

In February, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC that the UK may possibly ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars as soon as 2032, to help meet up with the UK’s zero-carbon emission targets.

The Sunday Telegraph reported yesterday that the government is considering offering drivers as much as £6,000 to swap their existing cars for electric models next month within efforts to enhance the UK’s electric car manufacturing industry.

The Nissan Leaf and Mini Electric are made locally, and Property Week has reported that Tesla is also considering opening its own “gigafactory” car battery plant in England.

However, Catl’s own European efforts are focused on Germany, where it really is building a factory in the eastern town of Erfurt, which is scheduled to start producing lithium-ion car batteries in 2021.