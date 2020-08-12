Tesla Announces 5-for-1 Stock Split

August 11 th, 2020 by Press Release

Palo Alto, California, August 11, 2020– Tesla,Inc (“Tesla”) revealed today that the Board of Directors has actually authorized and stated a five-for-one split of Tesla’s typical stock in the type of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more available to staff members and financiers. Each shareholder of record on August 21, 2020 will get a dividend of 4 extra shares of typical stock for each then-held share, to be dispersed after close of trading on August 28,2020 Trading will start on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain declarations, consisting of, without constraint, declarations relating to the anticipated timing and effect of the stock dividend are “forward-looking statements” that undergo dangers and unpredictabilities. These positive declarations are based upon management’s present expectations. Various essential elements might trigger real outcomes to vary materially, consisting of the dangers recognized in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q for the quarter ended June 30,2020 Tesla disclaims any responsibility to upgrade this …