Tesco to create 16,000 new permanent jobs in online boom By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Stoke- on-Trent



(Reuters) – Britain’s biggest grocery store Tesco (OTC:-RRB- on Monday stated it will create 16,000 new permanent jobs to support the extraordinary development in its online service and might even increase the variety of functions as the coronavirus lockdown increased its sales.

“The supermarket expects the majority of these roles to be filled by colleagues who joined on a temporary basis at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who now want to stay with the business permanently,” the business stated.

Tesco stated the functions will consist of 10,000 pickers to put together consumer orders and 3,000 chauffeurs to provide them, in addition to a range of other functions in shops and circulation centres.

Discount grocery store chains Aldi and Lidl stated last month they will create an extra 1,200 and 1,000 jobs respectively this year in the UK, as the 2 continue to open new shops and drive market share gains.