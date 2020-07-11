Tesco SCRAPS one-way aisles and eases coronavirus restrictions

Tesco has scrapped one way systems on aisle floors since the supermarket eases social distancing restrictions.

The supermarket announced it will likely be increasing how many customers allowed inside stores though it’s going to still ask shoppers to remain two metres apart.

Supermarkets over the UK were forced to introduce rules keeping clients safe if the coronavirus lockdown first arrived to place in March.

The Government’s bid to get more business open last Saturday has allowed Tesco to reduce queues outside by introducing more customers inside.

Tesco has scrapped one of the ways systems on aisle floors as the supermarket eases social distancing restrictions, including reducing the two-metre gap between customers to 1 metre

Tesco’s Express and Metro stores have came back to their usual opening times between 6am or 7am until 11pm or midnight

Tesco, which has around 3,700 UK stores, joined other supermarkets in enforcing one-way queues and a new one-in-one-out entry plan in March.

What will be the current social distancing rules across supermarkets? Tesco Shopping alone if possible, but children or carers are actually allowed to accompany customers

No one-way system

Two-metre social distancing gap

Increased quantity of customers at store managers’ discretion Sainsbury’s One adult-per-family limit on shoppers, but children allowed if they are struggling to stay at home

Customers must keep two trolleys apart

Reduced quantity of available checkouts

Continued reduced quantity of customers Asda One-way system in place

One adult-per-trolley rule

Continued reduced number of customers

Two-metre gap Aldi Families or couples permitted to shop together

Two-metre gap

Traffic light system at entrances

Other supermarkets including Aldi introduced a traffic light system at entrances to help keep to the two-metre social distancing gap.

Tesco said it’s going to monitor exactly how many customers visit now measures have been relaxed but some stores are now allowing more people inside at one time.

The quantity of customers allowed in each branch will undoubtedly be decided by store managers, so will change across the country.

Tesco told The Sun it has reviewed social distancing measures and will continue to enforce a two-metre gap between customers regardless of the Government allowing businesses to relax the exact distance to one metre last Saturday.

The supermarket will continue to have floor markings in place to remind shoppers to social distance.

It will even increase its 80-item limit per customer to 95 items following the Government relaxed stockpiling limits that were introduced due to panic buying in the beginning of lockdown.

Essential items such as for example loo roll and tinned beans had previously been capped just two per person across all supermarkets.

Tesco will continue steadily to have a three-per-person limit on face coverings, antibacterial hand wash, antibacterial wipes, flour, and eggs, in line with Government rules.

The supermarket’s Express and Metro stores have also came back to their usual opening times between 6am or 7am until 11pm or midnight.

Opening hours were reduced to 6am until 10pm in the beginning of lockdown to help staff stock up shelves while social distancing.

Last month, Tesco announced its sales rose 8.2 per cent to £12.21 billion in the first quarter to May 30, in a period nearly entirely included in lockdown.

Chief Executive David Lewis said: ‘Through a very challenging period for all, Tesco colleagues have gone above and beyond, and I’m excessively proud of what they’ve achieved.

‘Their selfless efforts, combined with our embedded strategic advantages in shops and on the web, have helped to ensure that every one can get the meals they need in a protected climate.

Last month, Tesco announced its sales rose 8.2 percent to £12.21 billion in the initial quarter to May 30, in an interval almost entirely covered by lockdown

‘In just five weeks, we doubled our online capacity to help support our most vulnerable clients and transformed our stores with extensive social distancing measures to ensure that everyone who was simply able to shop in store could do so safely.

‘The costs of accomplishing this have already been significant and only partly offset by business rates relief and increased volume.

‘We see the balance as an investment in supporting our clients at a time once they need it most.’

Meanwhile, Asda has confirmed it won’t be changing its social distancing rules in the immediate term and will continue to use a one-way system.