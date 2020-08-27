Terry O’Connor: The impact of rugby league on lives and communities | Rugby League News







Sky Sports rugby league professional Terry O’Connor discusses why the sport is so essential to its communities

Terry O’Connor has actually hailed the significance of rugby league to the communities of the sport’s heartland, as it prepares to reach a substantial turning point.

Saturday, August 29 marks 125 years to the day because 22 clubs consented to break away from the Rugby Football Union to establish the Northern Union – now Rugby Football League – and eventually become what is now acknowledged as an unique sport in its own …