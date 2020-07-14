Terry Gray, Former USA Gymnastics coach, arrested and faces 14 charges of lewdness with a minor

Terry Gray, 52, was a coach at a gym in the city from 2009 to 2015, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Gray on Monday made his first court appearance. A judge set bail at $50,000 and imposed a condition of no contact with any of the alleged victims or minors under 18, according to court records.
Court records show that the alleged incidents occurred between 2007 and 2013. CNN has reached out to his attorney.
Gray also coached at gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, according to multiple reports. None of these current charges are related to those gyms.
In October 2019, he was suspended by USA Gymnastics for two years, according to the USA Gymnastics’ website. CNN is reaching out to USA Gymnastics and US Center for SafeSport (USCSS), the agency that has jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor for USA Gymnastics.
During a congressional hearing in July 2018, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked then-president of USA Gymnastics, Kerry Perry, about Gray. At the time, he was the subject of a report by the Orange County Register showing he was still coaching at a club in Southern California after USA Gymnastics put him on an interim suspension as he was being investigated by US Center for SafeSport.
The report stated that the gym owner was unaware of his suspension. However, Perry said during the hearing that they had sent an email and first class mail to the gym about it.
Gray was never an employee or contractor for USA Gymnastics, a spokesperson for the organization told CNN. The spokesperson also told CNN that the SafeSport team from USA Gymnastics has provided police requested information to assist in the investigation.
“Because of these latest criminal charges, we anticipate that the USCSS will undertake an additional investigation and, most likely, impose a lifetime ban on Mr. Gray,” Meredith Yeoman from USA Gymnastics told CNN in a statement.
Gray’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 27, according to court records.