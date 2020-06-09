Terry Crews Responds To MAJOR Backlash Over Controversial ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet

Terry Crews is making certain everyone is hearing his message loud and clear!

The popular 51-year-old actor and former football player sparked a large amount of social media outrage on Sunday evening, when that he published a controversial post to his official Twitter account. Now, he’s clarifying what he meant — and wants it to be known that he’s open to all points of view and perspectives in ending racial injustice and social inequality.

Related: Terry Crews Threw ALL The Women Under The Bus With The ‘AGT’ Controversy!

The drama started early Sunday evening, when Crews attempted to caution the Twitter world in regards to the possible boomerang effect that he believes could take place if society doesn’t end supremacy and subjugation altogether. The Everybody Hates Chris alum raised quite a few eyebrows, then, when he posted this (below):

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, many of us are in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Whoa!!!

More than 20,000 replies later, Crews had unintentionally gone viral, and thousands of social networking users were calling him out and pointing out how the notion of “Black Supremacy” doesn’t exist.

Which does work, of course — there is no “Black Supremacy” in America, and that’s kind of the point Black Lives Matter activists and others have now been pointing out as they highlight racial injustice and inequality right now.

Related: Kanye West Joins BLM Protests After A WHOLE LOT Of Silence…

But Crews’ point was another one, and he experimented with clarify it twice, first beginning late Sunday night. Responding to a critic, the well-liked star tweeted:

“I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together — bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all.”

An interesting point, without a doubt!

He went a step further in a set of tweets on Monday morning, too — further clarifying his position while rendering it known that he wanted an open, healthier discussion on the matter:

“[My message] comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, assured to view a better future for Black people. In my opinion it is important we not suffer with groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and start to become allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. In my opinion this dialogue is important once we get through this trauma together. I love you.”

Love it! All about being open-minded and having difficult conversations.

But what do U consider how that he got to the period, Perezcious readers?! Do U agree with where Crews is coming from?? Or was that he out of line with that “black supremacy” tweet no real matter what??

Sound OFF about this with all of your opinions and comments down (below)…