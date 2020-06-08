Terry Crews responds to backlash over ‘Black supremacy’ tweet

Terry Crews, shown at the America’s Got Talent Season 15 premiere, responded to backlash over a tweet. (Getty Images)

Terry Crews responded to outrage over his controversial tweets in regards to the notion of “Black supremacy,” explaining his remarks came “from a spirit of love and reconciliation.” The actor sparked backlash on Sunday when addressing racism in America as thousands carry on to protest the killing of George Floyd around the world.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth,” that he wrote. “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

On Monday, Crews attempted to clarify his statement.

“I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other,” he wrote, adding, “Please know that everything I’ve said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people.”

I still find it important we not suffer with groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and start to become allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. In my opinion this dialogue is important once we get through this trauma together. I love you. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews, 51, faced widespread criticism and was a trending topic on Sunday. His former Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris co-star Tyler James Williams wrote him a number of tweets explaining why his words were upsetting.

“Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have love for you and always will. No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people. We’re just vigorously vetting our ‘allies’ because time & time again they have failed us in the past,” Williams wrote. “Our people are tired of white people who put on a good face a claim they ‘arnt racist’ while operating and benefiting from the privilege of a clearly racist system. We’re not trying to do this alone. We KNOW we can’t. But we refuse to have allies who won’t go the distance.”

Williams added, “But we’re rightfully angry right now and fed up with anyone not with our cause wholeheartedly.”

Crews responded and said while “Black supremacy” doesn’t exist, people need to “work together.”

I comprehend, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, since it doesn’t. I will be saying if both Black and Whites don’t carry on to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can cause a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews caused further uproar when engaging with friend and comedian Godfrey and author and human rights activist Kevin Powell.

I agree. I’m not discussing white people here. you will find “gatekeepers of Blackness” in your own community who decide who’s Black and who’s not. I’ve often been called out for perhaps not being “black enough”. How can that be? https://t.co/Tt9Og866x6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews ended the evening with one final tweet.

Any Black individual who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is really a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is perhaps not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

The actor faced criticism earlier in the day this year for his response — or lack thereof — to Gabrielle Union’s firing from America’s Got Talent. Last week, Crews publicly apologized to his former colleague as that he said Floyd’s killing “forced me to search my heart to find out what more I can do as a human being, as a citizen, and more specifically as a Black man.”

Whites have always had privilege in a society which has systemic racism built in, an undeniable fact that has been proven over and over again with the senseless deaths of unarmed Black men and women— with no one being held accountable. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 4, 2020

It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and specifically @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 4, 2020

If we’re to progress as a people we should do the job required to heal the relationships within our community first. To whom much is given, much is required. I’ve a huge responsibility —and I vow to honor it. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 4, 2020

