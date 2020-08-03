Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union again over ‘America’s Got Talent’ firing

During a current look on the “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” podcast, Union spoke out against Crews for basically siding with NBC and the program as it was coming to light what a disappointment she had behind the scenes. In action, Crews took to Twitter to concern another public apology.

TERRY CREWS FACES CRITICISM OVER ‘BLACK SUPREMACY’ TWEET

“This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union,”Crews wrote in a tweet “If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in.”

He concluded: “I’m sorry, @itsgabrielleu.”

Crews very first asked forgiveness to Union in January, taking to Twitter to note that he felt bad for revoking her experience on the program.

“You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and quality in the workplace,” he wrote.

In June, he provided another apology after remarks he made about the Black neighborhood captured reaction on social networks.

“It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology,” he wrote at the time.

Union has yet to respond to his …