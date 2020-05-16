Terrorists are intensifying activities in Middle East, especially Syria, Iraq – Middle East Monitor

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov acknowledged that terrorists are intensifying their activities in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq, making the most of the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic, and that the idle cells of terrorist teams haven’t disappeared from European nations, regardless of imposed social distancing and the absence of huge crowds.

“What is particularly worrying in this regard is the situation in several African regions, although I cannot say that the terrorist threat in other countries has become weak,” defined Syromolotov in an interview with Sputnik printed on Friday, including that “the situation in a number of regions of the world can only cause concern.” The Russian deputy international minister continued: “For example, terrorist groups seek to gain ‘points’ taking advantage of the pandemic, by intensifying their activities in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq.”

“In light of the conditions of the imposed social distancing system in Europe due to the spread of the corona pandemic, the threat has not disappeared there either, despite the absence of large concentrations of people,” in accordance with Syromolotov, who identified that “the idle cells of international terrorist groups in these countries have not disappeared.”

The deputy minister of international affairs concluded: “We hope that amid the spread of the coronavirus, the international community will not lose its cohesion and firmness in the joint war against terrorism.”

