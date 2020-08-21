Terrorism is a challenge that the international community must tackle together – Ararat Mirzoyan – Panorama

The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia attaches utmost importance to the necessity of enhancing comprehensive international co-operation in the fight against terrorism and ensures the full implementation of all relevant UN Conventions and other international legal instruments, the Speaker of Armenia Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Thursday during the speech the Fifth World Virtual Conference of Speakers of Parliament of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

As the press service at the parliament reported, Mirzoyan reminded that the topic of combating terrorism and violent extremism has become importantly crucial for last few decades. “If I had only one word to answer how the globe should combat it, I would definitely say “multilateralism.” And IPU as the oldest institution that has multilateralism in its basis is one of the most appropriate platforms to address this issue,” said the Speaker.

In his words terrorism in all its forms poses a direct threat to the security of the citizens of all countries and is a persistent global threat that knows no border, nationality or religion and is a challenge that the international community must tackle together.